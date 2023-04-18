UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Scott Calls Macron's China State Visit 'Selfish, Individualistic' -Hearing

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 09:28 PM

US House Armed Services Committee Representative Austin Scott criticized on Tuesday French President Macron's recent state visit to China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US House Armed Services Committee Representative Austin Scott criticized on Tuesday French President Macron's recent state visit to China.

"What Macron did seemed to be selfish and individualistic and not in the best interest of what's happening in the world at this stage," Scott said during the committee's hearing on the Pentagon's activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Scott said he was "a little taken aback" that Macron had made the visit in the first place given the current Russia-Ukraine conflict and China's alliance with Russia.

Macron had also raised the ire of the US and other Western allies for his remarks to reporters on the plane back to France. He had told Politico: "The question Europeans need to answer ... is it in our interest to accelerate (a crisis) on Taiwan? No...the worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction." He warned that Europe's "great risk" was getting "caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy."

