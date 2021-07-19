US Congressman Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Being Fully Vaccinated - Statement

US Congressman Vern Buchanan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being fully vaccinated and is currently in quarantine at home, Buchanan's press office said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) US Congressman Vern Buchanan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being fully vaccinated and is currently in quarantine at home, Buchanan's press office said on Monday.

"Congressman Vern Buchanan announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Congressman has been fully vaccinated since it was made available to him earlier this year," the office said in a release.

Buchanan decided to get tested after experiencing mild flu-like the release said.

"I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible," Buchanan said in the release. "In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19."