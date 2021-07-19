UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Being Fully Vaccinated - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

US Congressman Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Being Fully Vaccinated - Statement

US Congressman Vern Buchanan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being fully vaccinated and is currently in quarantine at home, Buchanan's press office said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) US Congressman Vern Buchanan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being fully vaccinated and is currently in quarantine at home, Buchanan's press office said on Monday.

"Congressman Vern Buchanan announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Congressman has been fully vaccinated since it was made available to him earlier this year," the office said in a release.

Buchanan decided to get tested after experiencing mild flu-like the release said.

"I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible," Buchanan said in the release. "In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19."

Related Topics

Buchanan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ring road scam: Court extends remand of accused fo ..

3 minutes ago

HESCO sets up control room to maintain power suppl ..

3 minutes ago

EU Denies Plans to Deploy Troops to Libya - Extern ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad police to ensure fool proof security on ..

3 minutes ago

Spyware Reform Critical After Reports Emerge of Jo ..

7 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods in Belgium Rises to 36 - Au ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.