UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman Urges Suspending Tariffs On COVID-19-Related Imports - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Congressman Urges Suspending Tariffs on COVID-19-Related Imports - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal called for a 90-day suspension of tariffs on US imports needed to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"For the next 90 days, the [Trump] administration should exercise its existing authorities, including emergency authorities, to suspend all tariffs for the next 90 days on the products identified...

as relevant to responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis," Neal said in a statement on Monday evening.

The recommendation follows the stand espoused by a US International Trade Commission report on imports of medical supplies.

Neil also urged the Trump administration to take the measures necessary to increase domestic production of these goods in an effort to help resolve "the persistent shortages of supplies, equipment, and medicines the United States needs to successfully combat the pandemic and save lives."

Related Topics

Trump United States All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

59 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

1 hour ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

2 hours ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.