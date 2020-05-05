US Congressman Urges Suspending Tariffs on COVID-19-Related Imports - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal called for a 90-day suspension of tariffs on US imports needed to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"For the next 90 days, the [Trump] administration should exercise its existing authorities, including emergency authorities, to suspend all tariffs for the next 90 days on the products identified...

as relevant to responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis," Neal said in a statement on Monday evening.

The recommendation follows the stand espoused by a US International Trade Commission report on imports of medical supplies.

Neil also urged the Trump administration to take the measures necessary to increase domestic production of these goods in an effort to help resolve "the persistent shortages of supplies, equipment, and medicines the United States needs to successfully combat the pandemic and save lives."