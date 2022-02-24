UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Young Introduces Bill To Ban Russian Seafood Imports - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 04:20 AM

US Congressman Young Introduces Bill to Ban Russian Seafood Imports - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US Congressman Don Young has introduced legislation to prohibit the import of Russian seafood and seafood products in the United States due to concerns about alleged Russian agression toward Ukraine, Young's office said in a press release.

"At this very moment, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and his cronies appear set to fully invade Ukraine. This is not only a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, but it is also an affront to western democracy around the globe," Young said on Wednesday.

Young said Putin uses Russia's economy as a "piggybank" to subvert freedom and the United States must do all it can to ensure his cash flow is as restricted as possible.

"I am proud to introduce legislation to reciprocate Russia's commercial aggression. I continue advocating for widespread sanctions on Russia, and my bill takes needed action to implement restrictions on this specific trade sector," he said.

Earlier this month, US Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan - also representing Alaska - introduced legislation to impose a ban on the importation of all Russian seafood products into the United States in response to Russia's 2014 ban.

Russia imposed an embargo on US products in response to a range of sanctions the United States and its allies implemented after residents of Crimea decided via referendum to rejoin Russia.

