US Congressmen Advised to Avoid Capitol Complex Sept 18 Over Justice for J6 Rally- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) House of Representatives' Sergeant at Arms William Walker has recommended that members of Congress and their staff refrain from visiting the US Capitol complex on Saturday when the "Justice for J6" will stage a rally, Forbes reported, citing document obtained from the House.

Congress members are "strongly encouraged to avoid the U.S. Capitol complex" on Saturday unless they are required to be there, Forbes reported late on Tuesday, adding that those who will, nevertheless, show up should use the underground tunnel network connecting the Capitol building and other buildings in the complex.

As part of security measures, fencing around the complex will be installed "as early as Wednesday," while several streets in and around the complex are likely to be closed to traffic, the news outlet added.

The rally, organized by the Look Ahead America group supporting ex-President Donald Trump, intends to bring public attention and support to some 600 arrested, kept in detention and charged with crimes in relation to the January 6 events at the Capitol. The rally is expected to gather about 500 people.