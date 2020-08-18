US Congressmen Condemn Russian Proposal to Provide Assistance to Belarusian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US Congressmen Michael McCaul, Republican Leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Eliot Engel, the Committee's Chairman, condemned Russia's proposal of assistance to Belarus in connection with protests in the country.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier said he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin about assistance to Belarus at the first request to ensure security. Lukashenko referred to the agreements between the two countries within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Russia-Belarus Union State.

CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov later said that Belarus could turn to the CSTO for assistance if its defense was jeopardized by an external threat. The organization itself stated that no requests from Belarus to the CSTO secretariat had been received, and should they be received, they would be considered in the appropriate manner; all decisions were made after relevant consultations with all member states.

"We strongly condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's reckless offer to provide military assistance to the Lukashenko regime in Belarus," the US Congressmen said in their statement.

"We urge the Administration to continue to reject Moscow's aggression and to work with our European allies to support the Belarusian people, to demand the thousands of detained peaceful demonstrators and political prisoners are released, to condemn the Belarusian authorities' excessive use of violence, and to defend Belarus's sovereign right to chart its own future," they said.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus on August 9, after the presidential elections, which Lukashenko won - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. In the early days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, two protesters have died.