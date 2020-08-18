UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressmen Condemn Russian Proposal To Provide Assistance To Belarusian President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

US Congressmen Condemn Russian Proposal to Provide Assistance to Belarusian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US Congressmen Michael McCaul, Republican Leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Eliot Engel, the Committee's Chairman, condemned Russia's proposal of assistance to Belarus in connection with protests in the country.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier said he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin about assistance to Belarus at the first request to ensure security. Lukashenko referred to the agreements between the two countries within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Russia-Belarus Union State.

CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov later said that Belarus could turn to the CSTO for assistance if its defense was jeopardized by an external threat. The organization itself stated that no requests from Belarus to the CSTO secretariat had been received, and should they be received, they would be considered in the appropriate manner; all decisions were made after relevant consultations with all member states.

"We strongly condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's reckless offer to provide military assistance to the Lukashenko regime in Belarus," the US Congressmen said in their statement.

"We urge the Administration to continue to reject Moscow's aggression and to work with our European allies to support the Belarusian people, to demand the thousands of detained peaceful demonstrators and political prisoners are released, to condemn the Belarusian authorities' excessive use of violence, and to defend Belarus's sovereign right to chart its own future," they said.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus on August 9, after the presidential elections, which Lukashenko won - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. In the early days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, two protesters have died.

Related Topics

Election Injured Riots Interior Ministry Moscow Water Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Died Vladimir Putin Belarus August Gas All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

9 hours ago

UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Pale ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-India Joint Co ..

9 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

9 hours ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

9 hours ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GD ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.