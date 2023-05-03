US Congressmen Introduce Resolution Urging European Nations to Support Taiwan - Statement

A group of US lawmakers led by Congressman Max Miller introduced a resolution calling on European nations to reaffirm their support for Taiwan and contribute to deterrence against unilateral reunification with mainland China, Miller's office said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A group of US lawmakers led by Congressman Max Miller introduced a resolution calling on European nations to reaffirm their support for Taiwan and contribute to deterrence against unilateral reunification with mainland China, Miller's office said on Wednesday.

"(Lawmakers) introduced a resolution this week calling on the heads of European nations to reaffirm their support for Taiwan. This resolution expresses the importance of a unified transatlantic role in deterring the Chinese Communist Party from disrupting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Miller's office said in a statement.

The resolution comes following French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Europe separate itself from the United States approach to Taiwan, the statement said.

The resolution urges transatlantic unity on a "robust deterrence policy" to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, according to a copy of the bill text.

The resolution also encourages NATO allies in particular to strengthen their engagement with Indo-Pacific partners on approaches to shared global security challenges.

Moreover, the resolution calls on European heads of state to express support for maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and condemn any threat or use of force.

"Our resolution asks our European friends a simple question: Do you side with Taiwan and democratic values, or with an aggressive communist power that threatens the world order? This is a time for unity, and I believe most Europeans recognize that," Miller's statement said.

Other co-sponsors of the resolution include Congressmen Mike Lawler, Mike Gallagher, Anna Paulina Luna and Dan Crenshaw, the statement added.