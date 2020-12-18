US Congressmen Say Given Insufficient Information on Massive Hack, Seek Another Briefing

US congressmen said that a classified briefing on Friday failed to provide sufficient information about the massive cyber attack on government networks and invited Trump administration officials to provide another briefing

"It was incomplete to say the least... We were looking for some additional specificity that didn't come about," US House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said. "We know we have a very deep problem, the length of the problem is still being identified. So it's a work in progress. Attribution is still a concern of ours as members of Congress."

Two congressional committees - on Homeland Security and Oversight and Reform - were briefed over the telephone by members of the US administration. Several participants who agreed to talk to reporters complained that they were given "the barest minimum of information."

"Several members made references to the fact that we will find more about what is going on from the news media than this briefing," Thompson said.

"It just didn't give us what we wanted. They offered to come next week, and we said 'Next week? Are you serious?' And we invited them back tomorrow. That's our expectation."

On Thursday, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned that governmental institutions, critical infrastructures and private entities are facing a grave threat as a result of the attack. CISA did not identify suspects, but attributed the intrusion underway since at least March to an advanced persistent threat actor. CISA also said removing malware from "compromised environments" will be "highly complex and challenging."

The Washington Post alleged that a hacking group supposedly linked to the Russian government was likely behind the hacking but gave no proof for its claims. Russia's Embassy in Washington dismissed the media accusations as unfounded.