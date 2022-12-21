UrduPoint.com

US Congresswoman Calls Zelenskyy's Intention To Address Congress Absurd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "shadow president" and his intention to address the US Congress is absurd.

"Of course the shadow president has to come to Congress and explain why he needs billions of American's taxpayer Dollars for the 51st (US) state, Ukraine. This is absurd. Put America First," Greene said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

In mid-November, the congresswoman criticized US President Joe Biden's administration for providing assistance to Kiev, questioning whether Ukraine is the 51st state of the United States and what position Zelenskyy holds in the US government.

US media reported on Tuesday evening that Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington on Wednesday and address the Congress. A congressional aide told Sputnik that Zelenskyy's visit is an effort to persuade US lawmakers to include $45 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine in the new US spending package for 2023.

