US Congresswoman Greene Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over alleged corruption.

"President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama's Vice President is lengthy and disturbing.

President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies," Greene alleged in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said Greene seeks to impeach Biden for his "quid pro quo" activities in Ukraine and his "abuse of power by allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to siphon off cash from America's greatest enemies - Russia and China."

Biden has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and connection to his son's business operations.

