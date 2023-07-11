Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 11:56 PM

US Congresswoman Greene Introduces NDAA Amendments to Leave NATO, Compel Peace in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday introduced a set of amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), including measures to direct President Joe Biden to exit NATO and withhold funding from Ukraine until the conflict can be peacefully resolved.

Earlier in the day, the US House Rules Committee held a hearing on the NDAA, which provides approximately $886 billion in defense-related spending. Lawmakers have introduced hundreds of amendments to the bill, including several from Greene.

One of Greene's amendments directs the president to "take such steps as may be necessary" to withdraw the United States from NATO. Another prohibits the provision of Federal funds for Ukraine until the president certifies to Congress that a diplomatic solution has been achieved regarding the conflict in that country.

In addition, Greene introduced amendments to remove $300 million in funding for Ukraine and strike a measure establishing a so-called Center of Excellence there.

Greene also submitted amendments prohibiting the provision of F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles for Ukraine.

"The NDAA should only fund the defense of our country, not war in another country!" Greene said in a statement via Twitter.

Greene has also criticized Biden's recent decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine. Fellow House lawmakers Sara Jacobs and Matt Gaetz have backed an NDAA amendment to block the transfer of cluster munitions by the United States.

