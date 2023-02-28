US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she had been attacked by an "insane woman" and her adult son at a restaurant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she had been attacked by an "insane woman" and her adult son at a restaurant.

"I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son," Greene wrote on social media late on Monday.

The incident, which happened while she was dining out with her staff on Monday night, was prompted by the mother and son's inability to respect people "who simply have different political views," Greene said.

"People used to respect others even if they had different views," Greene noted, adding that she believes the US is "gone."

This is not the first time Greene has experienced threats. A man pleaded guilty earlier in February to making "threatening" phone calls to her office in DC.