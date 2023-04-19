UrduPoint.com

US Congresswoman Greene Says 'Biden Crime Family' Engaged In Human Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 07:03 PM

US President Joe Biden and members of his family engaged in human trafficking linked to Russia and Ukraine, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023)

"The Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine. There is an entire crime enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden and his family. The House Oversight Committee has a much bigger investigation to do than ever thought possible," Greene said in a statement via Twitter.

Greene's statement comes after she and other lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee reviewed thousands of pages of financial records at the Treasury Department.

There are multiple Biden family members involved in the enterprise, as well as other individuals and shell companies, Greene said. Money was passed through foreign countries including China and Ukraine, Greene said.

"This is an investigation that needs to be revealed to the American people," Greene said. "This is going to extend into developing a web of corruption, a web of fake companies, that's going to reveal money that came in from many foreign countries and went directly into the personal bank accounts of the Biden family."

The Biden family financially benefited directly from Joe Biden's positions of authority, Greene added.

The House Oversight Committee is conducting a probe into the Biden family to determine whether members have engaged in business dealings that may compromise US national security or Joe Biden's ability to lead with impartiality.

Members of the Biden family have a "pattern of peddling access" to the highest levels of the US government to enrich themselves, often to the detriment of US interests, according to the committee website.

