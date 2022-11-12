UrduPoint.com

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run For President

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 12:23 AM

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for President

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday in a reference to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that he should not listen to self-interested consultants who urge him to run for president of the United States in 2024, but continue to perform well in his current position

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday in a reference to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that he should not listen to self-interested consultants who urge him to run for president of the United States in 2024, but continue to perform well in his current position.

"Losing a strong Republican governor early (because) consultants who make fortune from campaigns are urging them to run for president, hurts our country overall," Greene said via Twitter.

DeSantis was reelected to the position governor of Florida by a wide margin in the elections on November 8.

However, some conservative lawmakers and former President Donald Trump have expressed concern that should DeSantis decide to run for president in 2024, he may not be able to beat a potential Democrat candidate who would have the full weight of the media on his side, while it would also leave Florida vulnerable to a potential Democrat takeover.

Greene said the way ahead to gaining additional Republican electoral victories is by ensuring that the strongest Republican-run US states and their governors combine forces with a Federal "Republican fighting force."

"The path forward requires the strongest reddest states possible with these great committed Conservative Republican governors and a Republican fighting force at the federal level," Greene said.

Greene's comment comes after she asked the Republican governors during a political rally in the state of Ohio not to run against Trump in 2024. Trump was expected to announce his run for the presidency during the Ohio rally, but he postponed the announcement and set November 15 as the day to inform the public.

