US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Aid Use

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday that she introduced a resolution requesting info from the Biden administration on how taxpayer money sent to Ukraine is being utilized, having introduced the same resolution during the previous Congress.

Greene's Resolution of Inquiry requests US President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken provide the House with relevant information on how US taxpayer Dollars are being used in Ukraine, Greene said in a statement.

"While the warmongers and the Biden Administration have sent over $113 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine, our border patrol asked for just $15.

46 billion to secure our southern border," the statement said.

The Russian operation in Ukraine "pales in comparison" to the millions of illegal migrants entering the United States under the Biden administration, the statement said.

Greene introduced the same resolution during the previous Congress, during which Democrats held control of the House. The original resolution received support among all House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans and was cosponsored by lawmakers including Thomas Massie, Matt Rosendale, Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar.