US Congresswoman Greene Says Introducing Bill To Audit Ukraine Aid From US Congress

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introducing Bill to Audit Ukraine Aid from US Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Thursday that she will introduce legislation alongside other House Republicans to audit Ukraine assistance funding, according to social media posts and media reports.

"I'm calling for an audit of funds to Ukraine and to fund and secure our border," Greene said via Twitter.

Greene also reportedly told the Daily Caller on Thursday that she and other House Republicans including Matt Gaetz, Thomas Massie and Matt Rosendale are introducing legislation to audit funds appropriated by Congress to Ukraine.

US taxpayers deserve to know where their money is going, Greene reportedly said. The lawmakers also plan to investigate possible corruption surrounding Democratic donor Sam Bankman-Fried and alleged ties between him, his crypto exchange FTX and the Ukrainian government, according to the report.

