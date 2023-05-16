US Congresswoman Greene Says Introducing Impeachment Articles Against US Attorney for DC

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday that she is introducing articles of impeachment against US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, alleging he is weaponizing the Justice Department by refusing to prosecute criminals in Washington while pursuing cases against non-violent January 6 demonstrators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday that she is introducing articles of impeachment against US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, alleging he is weaponizing the Justice Department by refusing to prosecute criminals in Washington while pursuing cases against non-violent January 6 demonstrators.

"US Attorney Matthew Graves refuses to prosecute violent criminals in DC. Yet, he abuses his power by maliciously prosecuting non-violent protestors from (the January 6 US Capitol demonstrations)," Greene said in a statement via Twitter. "Today, I'm introducing articles of impeachment against Matthew Graves."

Greene also called for an end to the alleged "weaponization" of the US Justice Department.

Residents of Washington, DC are "victims" of Graves' actions, Greene added.

Greene introduced the articles of impeachment during a House Oversight Committee hearing on management of Washington, for which Graves appeared as a witness.

While the overall percentage of arrests leading to charges in Washington in Fiscal Year 2022 decreased, the US Attorney's Office for DC charged approximately 90% of all arrests for the "most serious" violent crimes, including homicide, rape and carjacking, Graves said in testimony to lawmakers.

The decrease in arrests resulting in charges is largely driven by the office's treatment of non-violent, misdemeanor offenses, such as unlawful entry and drug possession, Graves said.