UrduPoint.com

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introducing Impeachment Articles Against US Attorney For DC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 11:15 PM

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introducing Impeachment Articles Against US Attorney for DC

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday that she is introducing articles of impeachment against US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, alleging he is weaponizing the Justice Department by refusing to prosecute criminals in Washington while pursuing cases against non-violent January 6 demonstrators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday that she is introducing articles of impeachment against US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, alleging he is weaponizing the Justice Department by refusing to prosecute criminals in Washington while pursuing cases against non-violent January 6 demonstrators.

"US Attorney Matthew Graves refuses to prosecute violent criminals in DC. Yet, he abuses his power by maliciously prosecuting non-violent protestors from (the January 6 US Capitol demonstrations)," Greene said in a statement via Twitter. "Today, I'm introducing articles of impeachment against Matthew Graves."

Greene also called for an end to the alleged "weaponization" of the US Justice Department.

Residents of Washington, DC are "victims" of Graves' actions, Greene added.

Greene introduced the articles of impeachment during a House Oversight Committee hearing on management of Washington, for which Graves appeared as a witness.

While the overall percentage of arrests leading to charges in Washington in Fiscal Year 2022 decreased, the US Attorney's Office for DC charged approximately 90% of all arrests for the "most serious" violent crimes, including homicide, rape and carjacking, Graves said in testimony to lawmakers.

The decrease in arrests resulting in charges is largely driven by the office's treatment of non-violent, misdemeanor offenses, such as unlawful entry and drug possession, Graves said.

Related Topics

Hearing Washington Twitter Columbia January Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to ..

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to kick off November 13

16 minutes ago
 Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popular ..

Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popularity globally, speakers say at ..

16 minutes ago
 Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen E ..

Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy - Poll

3 minutes ago
 China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Fu ..

China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Full Possession - NASA Administr ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian ..

Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian Missile Damaged Patriot System ..

1 minute ago
 Podcast series featuring conversations with climat ..

Podcast series featuring conversations with climate leaders and changemakers lau ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.