US Congresswoman Greene Says Republicans Pursuing Audit Of Ukraine Aid From Congress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) A group of House Republicans are pursuing an audit of assistance provided by lawmakers to Ukraine as the party gains a majority in the lower chamber following midterm elections, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a press conference.

"I would like to announce that I've introduced a privileged resolution, and what this will do is it will hold our government accountable for all of the funding for Ukraine," Greene said on Thursday. "We're asking for everything to do with military, civilian and financial aid. We want it all."

House Republicans including Greene, Matt Gaetz, Thomas Massie and Matt Rosendale announced their intent to initiate audits of funds appropriated by Congress to Ukraine.

US taxpayers deserve to know where their money is going, Greene said. The lawmakers also said during the press conference that they plan to investigate possible corruption surrounding Democratic donor Sam Bankman-Fried and alleged ties between him, his crypto exchange FTX and the Ukrainian government.

If Congress chooses to vote down the resolution in its current "lame duck" session, then the lawmakers will introduce the resolution again in the new Congress taking office next year, Greene said.

"For next year, absolutely I'll introduce this resolution again, but I'll also be calling for a full audit. That's what we want, we want to audit Ukraine," Greene said.

Ukraine should be told to begin negotiations towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Greene also said. Greene referred to US involvement in Ukraine as a "proxy war" with Russia.

The lawmakers also criticized outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for attaching Ukraine aid to disaster relief funding and other unrelated measures. Massie said he hopes Republican leadership does not do the same once their majority takes effect in January.

