US Congresswoman Greene Says 'Swatted' Twice, Considers Them Assassination Attempts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 10:19 PM

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Thursday that she was "swatted" on two consecutive nights in what she considers to be assassination attempts on her life

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Thursday that she was "swatted" on two consecutive nights in what she considers to be assassination attempts on her life.

"Swatting" refers to fraudulent calls to the authorities in an attempt to baiting them to dispatch a Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team to the address of a targeted victim. The practice has resulted in trauma among the victims as well as in numerous deaths and injuries. Making false reports to the authorities is a criminal offense in most jurisdictions in the United States.

"Yes, they're trying to have me murdered, they are trying to get me killed, and sometimes they're trying to kill me themselves with their own death threats, and they're being arrested for trying to do that," Greene said in an interview when asked whether she believes to be a subject of assassination attempts. "Last night, I was swatted for a second time, two nights in a row this happened to me."

Earlier on Thursday, the Rome Police Department in the US state of Georgia said it received a call claiming that a man was possibly shooting family members at Greene's address. The Rome Police Department report said the caller informed them that the man came out as a transgender and shot members of the Greene family as well as he was prepared to shoot anyone who attempted to stop him.

In response, police officers were dispatched to Greene's residence, where they made contact with Greene and explained the situation, the report said. The officers confirmed once again that they received a fraudulent call, having dealt with a similar incident the previous night.

The Rome Police Department said it is actively investigating the incidents in conjunction with the Capitol Police, and noted they were perpetrated by an individual who was upset with Greene's stance on transgender youth rights.

Greene thanked during the interview the Rome Police Department for their professional response in the given situation.

Last week, Greene introduced the Protect Children's Innocence Act that would make it a class C felony to provide so-called "gender affirming care" to a minor, outside of medical circumstance exceptions. Such care is defined in the bill as including castration, mastectomy, the administration of hormones and other surgeries made to masculinize or feminize physical features. The measure would also prohibit Federal funding of gender affirming care.

