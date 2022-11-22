US Congresswoman Greene Says Twitter Unblocked Her Account on Social Media Platform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Monday that Twitter has unblocked her account after being permanently suspended from the social media platform in January.

"I'm the only member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned.

On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign and fundraise crying 'COVID misinformation.' My account is back," Greene said.

Twitter suspended the Republican congresswoman from Georgia several times, the last time in January when her account was blocked permanently for alleged misinformation about COVID-19.

The social media platform Facebook (outlawed in Russia as an extremist organization) also suspended Greene two days later.