Open Menu

US Congresswoman Greene Shows Graphic Photos Of Hunter Biden, Prostitutes At House Hearing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 03:00 AM

US Congresswoman Greene Shows Graphic Photos of Hunter Biden, Prostitutes at House Hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene brought visual aids to a House Oversight Committee hearing that appeared to show US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, engaging in sexual acts with purported prostitutes.

Greene alleged that Biden was hiring the women through his law firm.

"This is not really what most paralegals do for law firms," Greene said on Wednesday.

The pictures, which were partially censored, were taken from sex tapes filmed by Biden, according to Greene.

Greene warned viewers and colleagues that discretion was advised before showing the images, but was nevertheless met with objections from other lawmakers.

The visual aides were used as part of a House Oversight Committee hearing with Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, conducted as part of the panel's probe into potential criminal activity by members of the Biden family.

Related Topics

Hearing AIDS Criminals Women Family From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

1 hour ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

2 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

3 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

3 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

3 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

3 hours ago
European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

3 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

3 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

3 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

3 hours ago
 Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for po ..

Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for political gains

3 hours ago
 Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sect ..

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional tr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World