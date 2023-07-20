US Congresswoman Greene Shows Graphic Photos of Hunter Biden, Prostitutes at House Hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene brought visual aids to a House Oversight Committee hearing that appeared to show US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, engaging in sexual acts with purported prostitutes.

Greene alleged that Biden was hiring the women through his law firm.

"This is not really what most paralegals do for law firms," Greene said on Wednesday.

The pictures, which were partially censored, were taken from sex tapes filmed by Biden, according to Greene.

Greene warned viewers and colleagues that discretion was advised before showing the images, but was nevertheless met with objections from other lawmakers.

The visual aides were used as part of a House Oversight Committee hearing with Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, conducted as part of the panel's probe into potential criminal activity by members of the Biden family.