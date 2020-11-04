(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has slammed incumbent Donald Trump's claims of election victory as "premature" and "dangerous," saying that the count of votes must continue.

In the late hours of Tuesday, Trump declared that he had won reelection, adding that this year's vote was a fraud. The president said he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling places are close.

"Donald Trump's premature claims of victory are illegitimate, dangerous, and authoritarian. Count the votes. Respect the results," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Wednesday.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign earlier stated that the counting of duly cast ballots would continue, dismissing Trump's remarks as "outrageous." The Biden team warned that they would have the legal teams ready if Trump went to the Supreme Court to contest the validity of vote counting.