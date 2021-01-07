US Congresswoman Pressley Urges Lawmakers to Impeach Trump After Capitol Hill Violence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley issued a statement urging lawmakers to impeach President Donald Trump after a group of his supporters breached the Capitol building.

"Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes," Pressley said via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters have encircled the US Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. A group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with the Capitol police.