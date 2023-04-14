UrduPoint.com

US Congresswoman Questions Whether Suspect In Leaked Pentagon Files 'Real Enemy' Of Nation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

US Congresswoman Questions Whether Suspect in Leaked Pentagon Files 'Real Enemy' of Nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has urged Americans to determine whether the "real enemy" is the man who allegedly leaked classified Pentagon documents and "told the truth" or rather the administration of US President Joe Biden, which is helping Ukraine conduct combat activities.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents.

"Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more," Greene said on Twitter.

The congresswoman called on the citizens to "ask yourself who is the real enemy," whether it is a "young low level national guardsmen" or the Biden administration that is "waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers.

"

The top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics with respect to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. The materials allegedly expose weaknesses in Ukrainian air defenses, Russia's military activities in Ukraine, and other details that conflict with earlier US military assessments.

US media reported that most of the more than 60 documents that were posted online seem to have originated from the Central Intelligence Agency's Operations Center and the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

