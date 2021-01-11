US Congresswoman Says Contracted COVID-19 in Capitol Unrest

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) US Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman said on Monday that she contracted coronavirus after sheltering with maskless colleagues during last week's storm of the Capitol by President Donald Trump's loyalists.

"Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test. I have tested positive," Coleman, who is 75 years old, tweeted.

According to her statement, the congresswoman believes that she was exposed during "protective isolation" as a number of people, who also sought refuge from "insurrectionist riots", reportedly ignored instructions to wear face masks in a confined space.

Coleman said that she is resting at home experiencing "mild, cold-like symptoms."

US lawmakers were evacuated last Wednesday when thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results. They attacked police with metal pipes, chemical irritants, and other weapons, and damaged property before seizing the rotunda and inauguration stage. The attack, which came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn Joe Biden's win, marked the most significant breach of US Capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.