US Congresswoman Says Justice Dept. Committing Election Interference With Trump Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Department of Justice is committing election interference by attempting to prosecute former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a statement.

"Biden's Department of Justice is actively participating in election interference by trying to put his top political opponent, President Donald Trump, behind bars," Greene said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump called the charges against him "persecution of a political opponent.

" Greene characterized the prosecution as "pure corruption."

The charges against Trump were announced amid his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates ahead of the debates and Primary elections.

The charges also come as lawmakers in Congress investigate potential weaponization of the US government and its justice system.

On Wednesday, Congressman Matt Gaetz said lawmakers must demand an interview with Smith to provide information on his decision to charge Trump, as well as be willing to issue a subpoena and hold the special counsel in contempt of Congress.

