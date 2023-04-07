US Congresswoman Says Supports Exploring Delivery of Fighter Jets to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) US Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill said on Friday that she supports the United States exploring the possibility of providing advanced fighter jets to Ukraine to aid them in their conflict against Russia.

"As far as fighter jets, I certainly think that's an area we should explore and make sure we are doing everything we can to support them," Sherrill said during an interview with The Washington Post.

The US looks at what resources Ukraine needs, what funding has been appropriated by Congress and how soon capabilities can be delivered in calculating what to provide, Sherrill said.

"I'm certainly open to sending them those fighter jets, based on those calculations and what seems to be the next best step forward," Sherrill said.

Providing fighter jets to Ukraine would take time, given the training pipeline for pilots, Sherrill added.

US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine at this time, although the capability should not be considered off the table, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said earlier this year.