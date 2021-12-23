UrduPoint.com

US Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked At Gunpoint After Meeting In Philadelphia - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:40 AM

US Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint after attending a meeting in a nearby park in Philadelphia, spokesperson Lauren Cox said in a statement.

"Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location. The Congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in (Washington) DC and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," the statement said.

Scanlon, a former civil rights lawyer, is a member of the Democratic party and represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District. She serves on the Administration, Judiciary and Rules committees.

The FBI said in September that overall violent crime in the United States increased by 5.6% last year, with motor vehicle thefts rising 12% since the previous year.

Related Topics

Police Washington Vehicle Gay Mary Philadelphia United States September FBI

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

3 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

3 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

4 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

4 hours ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.