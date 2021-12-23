US Congresswoman Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint After Meeting in Philadelphia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint after attending a meeting in a nearby park in Philadelphia, spokesperson Lauren Cox said in a statement.

"Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location. The Congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in (Washington) DC and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," the statement said.

Scanlon, a former civil rights lawyer, is a member of the Democratic party and represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District. She serves on the Administration, Judiciary and Rules committees.

The FBI said in September that overall violent crime in the United States increased by 5.6% last year, with motor vehicle thefts rising 12% since the previous year.