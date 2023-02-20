US Congresswoman Slams Biden for Visiting Ukraine 'Which is Leading US to World War'

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday accused President Joe Biden of paying an official visit to Ukraine, a state that "would lead the United States to a world war.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday accused President Joe Biden of paying an official visit to Ukraine, a state that "would lead the United States to a world war."

Earlier in the day, Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss US weapon supplies, among other things.

"Biden didn't go to East Palestine, Ohio on President's Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war," Greene said on Twitter.

She also called for impeachment proceedings against Biden "before it's too late."

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate and ethylene into the environment.

Residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the site of the train derailment.

Last week, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.