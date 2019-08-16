UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congresswoman Tlaib Says Cannot Let Israel Take Away Right To Be Voice For Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:36 PM

US Congresswoman Tlaib Says Cannot Let Israel Take Away Right to Be Voice for Palestinians

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said in a statement on Friday that she cannot let Israel oppress her voice for speaking in defense of Palestinians, but will not visit the country under the oppressive conditions set by the Israeli government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said in a statement on Friday that she cannot let Israel oppress her voice for speaking in defense of Palestinians, but will not visit the country under the oppressive conditions set by the Israeli government.

On Thursday, the Israeli government said Tlaib and US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar were barred from entering Israel because of their support for a Palestinian-lead boycott movement. The two US lawmakers had planned to visit Israel next week.

"When I won, it gave the Palestinian people hope that someone will finally speak truth about the inhuman conditions," Tlaib said via Twitter.

"I can't allow the state of Israel to take away that right by humiliating me and use my love for my city to bow down to their oppressive and racist policies."

Earlier on Friday, however, the Israeli government approved a humanitarian request for Tlaib to visit her grandmother in the West Bank.

Tlaib said she would not visit her grandmother "under these oppressive conditions," adding that she would not want her to be silenced and treated like a criminal during her trip.

US President Donald Trump in a tweet on Thursday said Israel would show "great weakness" if it allowed the two congresswomen to visit the country.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Visit Trump Bank Criminals From Government Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

17 minutes ago

University of Karachi signs MoU with DICE to foste ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi extends deadline for submitt ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker, deputy grieve over loss ..

17 minutes ago

Macron Wants to Meet Zelenskyy After Talks With Pu ..

17 minutes ago

Interior minister condemns Quetta blast

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.