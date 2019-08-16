US Congresswoman Tlaib Says Cannot Let Israel Take Away Right to Be Voice for Palestinians

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said in a statement on Friday that she cannot let Israel oppress her voice for speaking in defense of Palestinians, but will not visit the country under the oppressive conditions set by the Israeli government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said in a statement on Friday that she cannot let Israel oppress her voice for speaking in defense of Palestinians, but will not visit the country under the oppressive conditions set by the Israeli government.

On Thursday, the Israeli government said Tlaib and US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar were barred from entering Israel because of their support for a Palestinian-lead boycott movement. The two US lawmakers had planned to visit Israel next week.

"When I won, it gave the Palestinian people hope that someone will finally speak truth about the inhuman conditions," Tlaib said via Twitter.

"I can't allow the state of Israel to take away that right by humiliating me and use my love for my city to bow down to their oppressive and racist policies."

Earlier on Friday, however, the Israeli government approved a humanitarian request for Tlaib to visit her grandmother in the West Bank.

Tlaib said she would not visit her grandmother "under these oppressive conditions," adding that she would not want her to be silenced and treated like a criminal during her trip.

US President Donald Trump in a tweet on Thursday said Israel would show "great weakness" if it allowed the two congresswomen to visit the country.