US Conservation Movements Ask Federal Court to Block Trump Border Wall - Environment Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) An alliance of conservation groups has petitioned a US Federal court to halt construction of President Donald Trump's proposed border wall through a wildlife refuge in the US state of Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity said on Wednesday.

"Conservation groups today asked a federal court to block construction of President Donald Trump's border wall through protected wilderness in Arizona until a judge rules on a pending lawsuit," the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release.

The new motion for a preliminary injunction was filed in the US District Court in Washington, DC following a lawsuit the alliance initiated in July to challenge the Trump administration's waiver of dozens of environmental and public health laws to speed construction of the borer wall, the Center for Biological Diversity said.

"It's senseless to let bulldozers rip a permanent scar through our borderlands' wildlife refuges and national monuments before the court decides whether the waiver is legal," Center for Biological Diversity attorney Jean Su said in the release.

If the preliminary injunction is granted, wall construction would be blocked until US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson rules on the merits of the underlying lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's waiver authority, the Center for Biological Diversity said.