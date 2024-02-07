US conservative host Tucker Carlson to interview Putin 'soon'

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Tucker Carlson, a firebrand American talk show host close to former US president Donald Trump, said Tuesday he was in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carlson, known for radical conservative opinions that have garnered a vast right-wing following, did not specify when the interview will be broadcast but mentioned that it will be free to watch on his website.

"We're here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. We'll be doing that soon," Carlson said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"There are risks to conducting an interview like this obviously. So we've thought about it carefully over many months."

After being ousted last April from a primetime hosting slot on the influential right-wing network Fox news, Carlson launched a show on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

Carlson said Musk had "promised not to suppress or block" his Putin interview when it is eventually posted on X.

The trip and growing rumors that Carlson -- known for his long association with Trump -- was set to meet with the Kremlin leader have already drawn strong rebukes from liberal American media commentators.

Russian state media has feverishly covered Carlson's visit to Moscow, publishing photographs of the controversial presenter at the airport as well as at the famous Bolshoi Theatre, where he attended the ballet "Spartacus."

In his video, Carlson justified his visit to the Russian capital in what he called a self-financed trip to conduct the interview.