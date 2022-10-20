UrduPoint.com

US Conservatives, Republicans Must Back Ukraine 100% - Ex-Vice President Pence

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States must continue to fully support Ukraine and provide all the weapons and other resources Kiev needs to continue fighting a war against Russia, former US Vice President Mike Pence, who served in the role for a full four year term under President Donald Trump, told an audience at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

"We must continue to provide Ukraine with the resources they need to defend themselves. We must continue to bring economic pressure from the most powerful economy in the world to bear on Russia ... until Russia relents and until peace is restored," Pence said on Wednesday.

"There can be no room in this movement for apologists of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

Pence approvingly quoted 1820s US President John Quincy Adams that the United States should never go out and seek "monsters" to destroy around the world. However, Pence then continued that the United States can not afford to ignore the rising tide of enemies around the world, a resurgent Russia and increasingly aggressive China, Iran and North Korea.

"We have to have a military fit to the task," Pence added.

Pence also said the main threat to the United States through the 21st century was not Russia, but China.

