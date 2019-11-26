UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considered Designating Oil Pipeline Protesters As 'Domestic Terrorists' - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 06:30 AM

US Considered Designating Oil Pipeline Protesters as 'Domestic Terrorists' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Internal US government documents have revealed that law enforcement officials considered labeling Keystone XL pipeline protesters as domestic terrorists, media reported.

US officials also discussed forming an inter-agency "joint terrorism task force" to combat future protests against the pipeline, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday citing government documents and emails from 2017 and 2018.

US law enforcement agencies, the report added, have been specifically preparing for possible protests by Native Americans in Montana who will be affected by the pipeline.

The project has drawn the ire of environmental, landowner, and indigenous groups who argue that the pipeline threatens the sensitive ecosystem.

In October, the Keystone pipeline leaked 383,040 gallons of oil in the US state of North Dakota's wetlands, further cementing opposition to expansion plans.

The 2,687-mile pipeline, which began operating in 2011, carries crude oil from Alberta, Canada to the US state of Texas.

Last November, a court ruled that the Trump administration failed to properly asses the project's potential impact on the environment and indigenous tribes, which halted construction temporarily. In August of this year, however, the Nebraska Supreme Court gave final approval to the pipeline route.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Canada Oil Trump Montana August October November 2017 2018 Media From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

6 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

6 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

6 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

6 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

6 hours ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.