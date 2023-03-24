US Considered Possibility of Blasts at Nord Stream in Late 2021 - Journalist Hersh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States considered the possibility of explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines at the end of 2021, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan already contacted the perpetrators at that time, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said in an interview with the Daily China newspaper.

"I think that the people that were initially asked to do the job, they were asked in 2021 before the Christmas by the National Security Adviser for President (Joe) Biden, Jake Sullivan. So the idea was one of the options ” blow up the pipeline," Hersh said.