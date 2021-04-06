UrduPoint.com
US Considering Creating Specialist Group To Weigh Consequences Of Sanctions - AmCham

Tue 06th April 2021

US Considering Creating Specialist Group to Weigh Consequences of Sanctions - AmCham

There are ideas among the US government to set up a specialist group to more carefully consider the unintended or secondary consequences of the sanctions the US wants to impose on its adversaries, Alexis Rodzianko, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) There are ideas among the US government to set up a specialist group to more carefully consider the unintended or secondary consequences of the sanctions the US wants to impose on its adversaries, Alexis Rodzianko, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik in an interview.

"I know that there are ideas among the US government to set up a specialist group to more carefully consider the unintended or secondary consequences of any kind of sanction that is used," Rodzianko said.

He drew the example of Rusal chief Oleg Deripska, sanctioning whom proved a headache for the US given that he personally oversaw the production and supply of a sizeable portion of the world's aluminum supply.

"As in the example of Rusal you would have thought that one person being under sanctions might not be so significant. Turns out that you pulled a lot of strings that hold together a lot of fabric and that's a big cost. I don't think anybody really knows in our world, which is much more integrated, much more dependent on each other, what the impacts would be," Rodzianko said.

He added that although the Russian involvement in the US economy was not large in itself, "but removing Russia has effects that might surprise."

Rodzianko went on to say that every act of imposing sanctions has an adverse effect on both sides.

