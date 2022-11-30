(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States is considering designating Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company, as a foreign terrorist organization in an effort to hamper their operations in Africa, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The Biden administration is weighing whether to make the designation, which would allow the US to prosecute the group and its members, although no final decision has been made, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The designation would also allow the US to go after the group's financial assets around the globe, the report said.

The move would come as part of an effort to handicap Wagner Group's own counterterror efforts in Africa, the report said.

In September, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted to establishing Wagner Group in 2014, which has engaged in operations in Africa, Syria and Donbas.

In July, the US State Department offered up to a $10 million reward for info on Prigozhin and the linked internet Research Agency for alleged attempts to interfere in US elections.