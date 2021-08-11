US Considering Drawdown Of US Embassy Staff In Kabul As Taliban Advances - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The United States is considering a further drawdown of US officials at the embassy in Kabul as the Taliban (banned in Russia) continue to gain territory in Afghanistan, CNN reported on Tuesday citing two sources familiar with the matter.
US officials are expediting the decision-making process after seeing the Taliban gain territory at a much faster pace than expected, the report said.