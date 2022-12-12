UrduPoint.com

US Considering Federal Funding For Mineral Projects Overseas - Reports

December 12, 2022

US Considering Federal Funding for Mineral Projects Overseas - Reports

The White House is considering funding a dozen mineral projects overseas in a push for more resources used in lower-carbon technologies, Axios reported on Monday.

The number of such projects could be "around a dozen," Jose Fernandez, under secretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment, told the news outlet.

The Federal funding may be distributed through the Mineral Security Partnership, which includes Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the European Commission, the report said.

According to Fernandez, such cooperation is meant to address increasing demand for rare earth elements, which affects production of electric vehicles and solar panels.

The move may rekindle criticism of the Biden administration for rejecting mines at home, the report noted.

