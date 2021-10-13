US Considering Full Range of Tools Against Ethiopia, Including Sanctions - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States is considering a full range of diplomatic tools, including the imposition of economic sanctions against actors in Ethiopia's Tigray region whom it holds responsible for prolonging the conflict or impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are considering the full range of tools at our disposal to address the worsening crisis in northern Ethiopia, including potentially the use of targeted economic sanctions to promote accountability for those responsible for or complicit in prolonging the conflict, obstructing humanitarian access, or preventing a ceasefire," Price said during e press briefing.