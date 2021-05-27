US Considering Global Magnitsky, Other Sanctions Against Ethiopia Over Tigray Conflict

The US State Department is looking into the possibility of implementing new sanctions against Ethiopian individuals and institutions over the alleged human rights abuses in the Tigray region, Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Robert Godec said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The US State Department is looking into the possibility of implementing new sanctions against Ethiopian individuals and institutions over the alleged human rights abuses in the Tigray region, Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Robert Godec said on Thursday.

"We are looking at a range of other sanctions to include a global Magnitsky act sanctions, other potential sanctions that would be targeted and directed at individuals or institutions that are supporting the ongoing conflict, impeding resolution, impeding an end to the conflict, or otherwise obstructing humanitarian access or committing human rights abuses and violations," Godec said.