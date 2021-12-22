UrduPoint.com

US Considering Halting Russia's Imports Of Smartphones, Aircraft And Auto Parts - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) US officials will meet later on Tuesday to discuss measures against Russia should it invade Ukraine, which may include halting its ability to import smartphones, aircraft and automobile parts, and other key materials from other sectors, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a Biden administration official.

US officials will consult with major partners in Europe and Asia that may be impacted by these measures, the report said.

