US Considering Imposing Complete Ban on Russian Aluminum - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States is considering imposing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Imposing restrictions on Russian aluminum were long postponed because of the importance of the metal in connection to a significant number of products ranging from automobiles to smart telephones, the report said.