US Considering Imposing Complete Ban On Russian Aluminum - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 09:00 PM
The United States is considering imposing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States is considering imposing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Imposing restrictions on Russian aluminum were long postponed because of the importance of the metal in connection to a significant number of products ranging from automobiles to smart telephones, the report said.