UrduPoint.com

US Considering Imposing Complete Ban On Russian Aluminum - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 09:00 PM

US Considering Imposing Complete Ban on Russian Aluminum - Reports

The United States is considering imposing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States is considering imposing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Imposing restrictions on Russian aluminum were long postponed because of the importance of the metal in connection to a significant number of products ranging from automobiles to smart telephones, the report said.

Related Topics

Russia United States From

Recent Stories

Moldovan Defense Minister Meets With NATO Deputy S ..

Moldovan Defense Minister Meets With NATO Deputy Secretary General

11 seconds ago
 Russia Protests to Japan Over HIMARS Tests Near Ru ..

Russia Protests to Japan Over HIMARS Tests Near Russian Border - Foreign Ministr ..

15 seconds ago
 Bakhtawar Cadet College organizes speech competiti ..

Bakhtawar Cadet College organizes speech competition

2 minutes ago
 Georgia Not Involved in Truck Explosion on Crimean ..

Georgia Not Involved in Truck Explosion on Crimean Bridge - Interior Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Bulgaria to Send 5,000 Sets of Winter Clothing to ..

Bulgaria to Send 5,000 Sets of Winter Clothing to Ukraine - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Monitoring on motorways by modern technology of in ..

Monitoring on motorways by modern technology of international standards: NHMP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.