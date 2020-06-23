US Considering Imposing Tariffs on Canadian Aluminum Imports - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The United States is considering imposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports, CTV news reported on Tuesday citing the prime minister's office.

An announcement on the tariffs is possible in the coming weeks, the report added, citing two Canadian sources.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's office in a statement vowed to defend the country's aluminum sector and said talks are ongoing.

"We firmly believe that our aluminum exports do not harm the US market. We are emphasizing this in our ongoing conversations with our American partners," Freeland's office said as quoted in the report.

The United States lifted the 25 percent levy on Canadian aluminum in May 2019 after reaching an agreement as part of the negotiations on the updated North American Free Trade Agreement - the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.