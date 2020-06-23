UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considering Imposing Tariffs On Canadian Aluminum Imports - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Considering Imposing Tariffs on Canadian Aluminum Imports - Reports

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The United States is considering imposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports, CTV news reported on Tuesday citing the prime minister's office.

An announcement on the tariffs is possible in the coming weeks, the report added, citing two Canadian sources.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's office in a statement vowed to defend the country's aluminum sector and said talks are ongoing.

"We firmly believe that our aluminum exports do not harm the US market. We are emphasizing this in our ongoing conversations with our American partners," Freeland's office said as quoted in the report.

The United States lifted the 25 percent levy on Canadian aluminum in May 2019 after reaching an agreement as part of the negotiations on the updated North American Free Trade Agreement - the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports United States May 2019 Market Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

27 minutes ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.