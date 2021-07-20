UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considering Increasing Staff At Cuban Embassy To Help With Consular Work - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Considering Increasing Staff at Cuban Embassy to Help With Consular Work - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States is reviewing its plans to increase its staffing at the Havana embassy to ensure better engagement with the people of Cuba, as well as the appropriate level of security, State Department Press Secretary Ned price said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are reviewing our plans to augment staffing at our embassy in Havana to facilitate the consular activities, the engagement with civil society and to make sure we have an appropriate security posture as well," Price said.

Related Topics

Civil Society Havana Price United States Cuba

Recent Stories

Vaccinated W.House official tests positive for Cov ..

44 seconds ago

EU ministers fear populist pushback to bloc's mamm ..

45 seconds ago

French Health Minister Deplores 150% Increase in D ..

47 seconds ago

Nigerian Yoruba separatist arrested in Benin

6 minutes ago

Thick Smoke Hinders Aerial Firefighting in Russia' ..

6 minutes ago

PEDO completes 54 micro hydropower houses in Chitr ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.