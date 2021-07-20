US Considering Increasing Staff at Cuban Embassy to Help With Consular Work - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States is reviewing its plans to increase its staffing at the Havana embassy to ensure better engagement with the people of Cuba, as well as the appropriate level of security, State Department Press Secretary Ned price said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are reviewing our plans to augment staffing at our embassy in Havana to facilitate the consular activities, the engagement with civil society and to make sure we have an appropriate security posture as well," Price said.