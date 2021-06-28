US Considering Lifting Sanctions on Iran Supreme Leader as Part of Nuclear Deal - Reports

The Biden administration is considering lifting sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as part of its efforts to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement with Tehran, NBC News reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Biden administration is considering lifting sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as part of its efforts to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement with Tehran, NBC News reported on Monday.

The issue has already been the subject of indirect discussions between US and Iranian diplomats in Vienna, the report said, citing a US official and other sources.

However, if US President Joe Biden approves lifting the mostly symbolic sanctions, critics will likely accuse him of appeasing the Iranian regime, the report said.

Mahmoud Vaezi, chief of staff to retiring Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, was quoted in Iranian news outlets as saying the Biden administration had already agreed to lift sanctions on some of Tehran's top leaders but the US government has denied these reports.