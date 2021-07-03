US Considering Military Cooperation with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan After Leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The US has been discussing the possibility of using Uzbekistan or Tajikistan as locations for nearby operating bases for "over-the-horizon" operations in Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"I think it's safe to assume that we in concert with our State Department colleagues are talking to neighboring nations and trying to explore over-the-horizon opportunities that might exist there. I'll let those two nations [Uzbekistan and Tajikistan] speak for themselves," Kirby said in response to a question about the possibility.