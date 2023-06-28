US Considering News Restrictions on Exports of AI Chips to China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Biden administration is considering new curbs on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China due to security concerns as these could be used for weapon development and hacking, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The US Commerce Department could announce new curbs as soon as early next month to prevent the exports of chips made by American IT companies Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and other chip-makers to China and other countries, posing similar security threats, without first obtaining a license, the report said.

The new set of export control measures, which is expected to be part of the final rules codifying and expanding the export control measures announced in October, could also restrict the leasing of cloud services to Chinese IT companies, which they used to circumvent the export bans on advanced chips, the media reported.