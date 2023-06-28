Open Menu

US Considering News Restrictions On Exports Of AI Chips To China - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 09:50 AM

US Considering News Restrictions on Exports of AI Chips to China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Biden administration is considering new curbs on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China due to security concerns as these could be used for weapon development and hacking, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The US Commerce Department could announce new curbs as soon as early next month to prevent the exports of chips made by American IT companies Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and other chip-makers to China and other countries, posing similar security threats, without first obtaining a license, the report said.

The new set of export control measures, which is expected to be part of the final rules codifying and expanding the export control measures announced in October, could also restrict the leasing of cloud services to Chinese IT companies, which they used to circumvent the export bans on advanced chips, the media reported.

Related Topics

Exports China Armenian Dram October Commerce Media Weapon Hacking

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

32 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

8 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

8 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

9 hours ago
 UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

9 hours ago
Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

10 hours ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

10 hours ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

10 hours ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

10 hours ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

10 hours ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

10 hours ago

More Stories From World