US Considering Possibility of Seizing Sanctioned Assets of Russian Government - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is considering the possibility of seizing sanctioned assets of the Russian government and putting them towards projects to help Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States is considering the possibility of seizing sanctioned assets of the Russian government and putting them towards projects to help Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"In short, yes, and this is one of the things we've asked our own lawyers to look at, which is what authorities would be needed potentially to seize those assets, but not only to seize them, but to use them," Blinken said during testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee when asked whether state assets could be targeted like private ones.