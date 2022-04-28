UrduPoint.com

US Considering Possibility Of Seizing Sanctioned Assets Of Russian Government - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 11:41 PM

US Considering Possibility of Seizing Sanctioned Assets of Russian Government - Blinken

The United States is considering the possibility of seizing sanctioned assets of the Russian government and putting them towards projects to help Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States is considering the possibility of seizing sanctioned assets of the Russian government and putting them towards projects to help Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"In short, yes, and this is one of the things we've asked our own lawyers to look at, which is what authorities would be needed potentially to seize those assets, but not only to seize them, but to use them," Blinken said during testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee when asked whether state assets could be targeted like private ones.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Lawyers United States Government

Recent Stories

Overall Level of Violence in Afghanistan Has Decre ..

Overall Level of Violence in Afghanistan Has Decreased - Blinken

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine Discusses Issue of Military Equipment Repa ..

Ukraine Discusses Issue of Military Equipment Repair With Bulgaria - Zelenskyy O ..

6 minutes ago
 EU Unveils Regional Energy Taskforce in Bulgaria A ..

EU Unveils Regional Energy Taskforce in Bulgaria After Russian Gas Suspension

6 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Moves to Ban Menthol Cigarett ..

Biden Administration Moves to Ban Menthol Cigarettes - Regulator

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine Expects $100Mln in Loans From Japan - Fina ..

Ukraine Expects $100Mln in Loans From Japan - Finance Ministry

13 minutes ago
 Article 63-A can't be implement on 20 PTI MNAs: La ..

Article 63-A can't be implement on 20 PTI MNAs: Law Minister

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.