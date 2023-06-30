US Considering Providing Ukraine With Cluster Munitions Amid Counteroffensive - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States is considering sending Ukraine cluster munitions to use in its counteroffensive against Russia forces, Politico reported citing US officials and a person familiar with the matter.

The report said on Thursday that the discussion, within the US government, to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions has recently gained momentum due to concerns Kiev's counter-offensive has stalled.

Some officials, according to the report, believe the Biden administration is leaning in favor of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine now more than ever, but no final decision has been made.

The report said the Pentagon had nothing new to announce on this matter and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut, and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counter-offensive. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the progress was "slower than desired."

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.